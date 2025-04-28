Wanting Embargo, By Idegu Ojonugwa Shadrach

In the middle of lies

Make no mercy of progressions.

Even when forgiveness is offered, the remark is undeletable



Hence, the host and entertainer no longer

Have solid stand for future trade,

Except, each want biased enterprises.

So verily, it is infectious and liquidatable

To make lies in a middle of trading future

With a person having invested so much trust,

The collective goings, as respectively.

Let smartness lie low in a matchless relationship

Not all humans forgive without a touch of reflection

Not all lies are too vulnerable to reproduce offsprings

And lies have no future with trust and prosperity

Hence, the relationship between lies and human success



Is as measured in-between heaven and earth without a trace of record

It is therefore to be outstandingly declined on our advances

Let the sound honours air to keep balance of breath,

More dangerously to accommodate lies in a lasting relationship



Then, it is an establishment of a daily alternative foregone.

Lies has nothing more than unending failures and challenges

In the multitudes of love, lies reduce to no point.

Nothing can substitute lies except engrossed closure.

Be the watchman of own’s lips

Nothing helps a promising life beyond that.

Hence, a measurable tongue is a gift that always outlives life.



Human beauty and knowledge can’t equal trustable tongue.

Perhaps, the tongue has power to dismantle beauty and knowledge

And no amount of love gathered and received,

That is not withdrawable or ignorable with power of a false tongue.

As you journey through success and purpose of life,

We must keep away the house of lies –

This is liable to destroy all that have been labored.

If lies to oneself and others are erased,

Only time and natures are left to acknowledge –

Struggles, efforts, diligent and generosity of your doings.



So, make sure truth becomes frontiers of objectives.

Do kindly maximize with patience and handiwork,

Definitely and soonest,

Everything gets balanced or relatively gets balanced according to faith and fate of life.