Wanted DCP Abba Kyari, 4 others now in our custody – NDLEA

February 14, 2022 Chimezie Godfrey Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, Drug War, News, Project 0



The National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has confirmed the arrest of the suspended Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Abba Kyari and others.


The Director, Media and Advocacy, NDLEA, Mr Femi Babafemi, made the confirmation in a statement on Monday in Abuja.


Babafemi said that this came few hours after Kyari was declared wanted by the over his in a 25 kilograms Cocaine deal.


He confirmed that the Nigerian has handed over the suspended DCP Abba Kyari, the erstwhile Commander of Intelligence Response Team (IRT) at the Intelligence Bureau of the Nigerian Police Force, to the anti-narcotic agency.


“Five of the wanted suspects namely: DCP Abba Kyari; ACP Sunday J. Ubua; ASP Bawa James; Inspector Simon Agirgba and Inspector John Nuhu were driven into the National Headquarters of NDLEA in Abuja.


“This was about 5:00 p m. on Monday, Feb. 14 to formally them over for interrogation and further investigation.


“The wishes to assure that no stone will be unturned.


“This is to ensure that all suspects already in custody and those that may still be indicted in the course of investigation will face the full weight of the law at the end of the ongoing probe,” he said. (NAN).

Tags: , ,