Wanted Boko Haram Commander, Duniya, Feared Dead as Military Raids Kurebe

Multiple airstrikes by two Nigerian Air Force, NAF, fighter jets on Saturday killed scores of Boko Haram terrorists in Niger State.

A notorious Boko Haram Commander, Aminu Duniya, is among those feared dead in the raid by the military fighter aircraft.

The terrorists were neutralized after intelligence revealed that they had assembled at Kurebe in Shiroro Local Government Area, for an important meeting hosted by Duniya.

The wanted terrorist Commander was said to have invited his fellow criminals to his enclave at Kurebe, to the meeting which obviously attracted numerous terrorists, who came in large numbers on their motorbikes.

PRNigeria gathered that Kurebe is a known terrorists’ haven as local inhabitants of Kurebe have since vacated the villages in and around the area after terrorists drove them away in 2021.

According to a NAF intelligence operative, though their bombardments eliminated many terrorists, it remains unclear if Duniya was neutralized.

“The strike at Kurebe came barely hours after a coordinated joint air and ground operation killed several terrorists operating around the Damba – Galbi axis in Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State.

“The activities of the terrorists continued to make life unbearable to locals in the area. So, when intelligence had revealed that the terrorists planned on over-running a nearby village within the vicinity, the military saw that as an opportunity to surprise them.

“While NA troops laid siege around the location, NAF aircraft were directed to the suspected location of the terrorists which were then attacked. Several terrorists were confirmed killed after the strike,” he said.

Meanwhile, a domestic intelligence source told PRNigeria that the renewed vigour in the military offensives caught the terrorists by surprise.

The source, who is not authorised to speak on the ongoing operations added that collateral damages may be inevitable.

“The fleeing bandits and terrorists are now in the habit of hiding in abandoned homes and farms… In several instances, they even hide under rustled cattle.

“They even attempt to use captives as human shields, but the Airforce and ground troops are doing fantastic jobs in minimising likely fatalities in case of collateral damages,” the source added.

By PRNigeria

