WAMCO withdraws social media post, apologises to Christians

By Oluwafunke Ishola

Dutch dairy company, FrieslandCampina WAMCO, has withdrawn its ‘insensitive’ social media post and apologised to Christians for its recent Good Friday post on the Peak brand’s social media handle.

Mrs Ore Famurewa, Executive Director, Corporate Affairs, FrieslandCampina WAMCO Nigeria Plc, said this in a statement on Tuesday in Lagos.

Famurewa also apologised to the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), pledging that the company would prevent a recurrence of such in the future.

“We acknowledge the sensitivity of the social media post considering the sobriety of the season.

“It was neither intended to make light of the significance of the season nor to inordinately exploit the unmatched sacrifice of Jesus Christ.

“We wish to inform the general public that the social media post has since been withdrawn,” she said.

Famurewa reiterated the company’s commitment to its unwavering mission of nourishing Nigerians while maintaining the utmost respect for all religious laws, tenets, and guidelines.

“We wish to use this opportunity to wish all Christians the very best of the season,” she said.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that CAN on April 10 faulted an advertisement released on Good Friday by Peak milk, a brand of FrieslandCampina WAMCO.

CAN described the advertisement as “insensitive, offensive, and totally unacceptable.”

The association alleged that the advert exploited the cruxification of Jesus Christ and was insensitive to the Christian faith.

It warned companies to be mindful of the religious and cultural sensitivities of their customers when promoting their products. (NAN)