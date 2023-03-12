Wamakko seeks peaceful polls on Saturday

By Bashir Rabe Mani

Sen. Aliyu Wamakko (APC-Sokoto North) has appealed to the electorate to be peaceful as they troop to the polling units to cast their votes in Saturday’s Governorship and State Houses of

Assembly elections.

Wamakko, in a special message to the people of Sokoto State, said that peace is the prerequisite of any meaningful development.

“Without peace and harmony, development and socio-economic prosperity will continue to elude us.

“Our topmost priority should be the sustenance of peace, unity and the spirit of good neighbourliness,” the former Governor of Sokoto State said.

Wamakko said that violence would not do anybody any good, as it is destructive and retrogressive.

He said: “Nobody should perpetrate violence in the name of politics, hence we should all uphold the sanctity of human life.

“God gives and takes leadership to whosoever He wishes and at his appointed time.

“So, we should all go out peacefully on Saturday and cast our votes for our preferred candidates.” (NAN)