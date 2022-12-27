Wamakko lauds Buhari for approving construction of 25kms Dange-Danchadi-Bodinga road

By Muhammad Nasir

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Defence, Sen. Aliyu Wamakko (APC-Sokoto North)has commended President Muhammadu Buhari for approval construction of 25kms Dange to Danchadi to Bodinga road.

Wamakko,who is also the APC leader in the state expressed the appreciation in a statement issued on Tuesday by Bashar Abubakar, his Special Assistant on New Media.

The lawmaker thanked Buhari for awarding the contract for the construction of the road that links Sokoto to Gusau and Sokoto to Yauri roads.

According to the former Governor of Sokoto State, the road would positively impact the lives of the people of the state especially considering its immense socio-economic benefits.

He further lauded the president for approving the dualisation of Sokoto to Gusau federal highway.

Wamakko used the medium to call on the benefiting communities to cooperate with the construction firm for the smooth conduct of the project.

He said that already the Director, Highways Construction and Rehabilitation Department, Federal Ministry of Works and Housing, Mr F.N.Esan had since directed the Engineers concerned to commence the project.

Abubakar quoted Esan as saying that the project would commence on Wednesday to be completed on or before Dec. 27, 2023. (NAN)