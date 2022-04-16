Wamakko donates N3.1m to families of drowned firewood hawkers

By Habibu Harisu

Sen. Aliyu Wamakko (APC Sokoto), has donated N3.1 million to families of drowned teenage firewood hawkers who died in a canoe that capsized in Gidan Magana village in Shagari local government area of Sokoto state.

Wamakko, also a former governor of Sokoto state, made the donation on Saturday when he commiserated with the bereaved families.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the 29 teenage firewood hawkers ere made up of 23 females and six males, who died when their boat capsized on Wednesday, April 14.

The deceased died while traveling on the Shagari river in search of firewood for subsistence and commercial purposes.

The Senator described the incident as a great loss to the nation, adding that it involved young people between the ages of 11 and 17 in a single carnage.

Wamakko, who is the Senate Chairman on Defense, said the loss of life cannot be compensated, as the donation is to assist the bereaved families in recognition of the period of Ramadan fasting.

He led others to offer prayers for the souls of the deceased and urged families and other residents to consider the tragedy as an act of the Almighty Allah. (NAN)

