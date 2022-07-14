Wamakko donates foodstuffs, cash to IDPs in Sokoto

Sen. Aliyu Wamakko (APC-Sokoto North) has donated foodstuffs to internally- displaced persons in Goronyo Local Government Area of Sokoto State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Wamakko, a former governor of the state, also donated an undisclosed amount of money to the beneficiaries, drawn from 11 communities in the area.

A statement issued by Wamakko’s Media Aide, Bashar Abubakar, on Thursday in Sokoto, said that the items were presented to the beneficiaries on Wednesday.

Abubakar, who listed the food items to include millet, rice and garri, quoted Wamakko as sympathising with the people of the local government over the incident.

He said that the Federal Government was making frantic efforts toward tackling the security challenge facing the country.

Wamakko expressed sadness over the number of those who were displaced as a result of banditry, kidnapping and cattle rustling in the area, assuring that the security challenge bedeviling the country would soon be a thing of the past.

“The federal government, under President Muhammadu Buhari, is working assiduously to address the current security situation in the country.

“The donation of the food items and the undisclosed amount of money was to ease the hardship being faced by the IDPs,” he added.

Wamakko also donated five motorcycles to members of the vigilante group in the local government area to facilitate their surveillance and routine operations.

The former governor also pledged to renovate their Jumu’at Mosque and also provide a borehole to boost the provision of potable water.

Responding, the APC Chairman in Goronyo local government council, Alhaji Kabiru Sarkin-Fulani, thanked the senator for the gesture, pledging to ensure judicious distribution of the items. (NAN)

