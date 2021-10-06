Wamakko challenges Governors: Work to find solutions to nation’s challenges, not 2023 politics

A former governor of Sokoto State and senator representing Sokoto Central, Alhaji Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, has admonished state governors to take off attention from politics of zoning the 2023 Presidency and concentrate on addressing challenges facing the country.

In a statement on Monday the former two-term governor frawned at the brick-back between southern and northern governors over rotational presidency ahead of 2023.

“The provocative resolution of the southern governors insisting on power shift in 2023 and the counter statement by the northern governors is most unfortunate,” he said.

Wamakko also condemned the anti-open grazing laws enacted by states in the south, describing the action as disenfranchisement of a section of the citizenry of their rights to move and live wherever they wanted.

The chairman of the Senate Committee on Defence stated that “The two actions are direct breach of the Constitution, and it is a common knowledge that and any law that contradicts the Constitution is null and void”.

He said it was wrong for the governors to go public with strong statements on the 2023 presidency, open grazing ban, and others, instead of engaging in “conciliatory and gentle approaches to address their concerns”.

On the open grazing ban, the former governor said “what was needed is for the governors to brainstorm on ways that advance dialogue and deepen peace and unity in the country, not blanket ban on what is guaranteed by the constitution”.

Wamakko said the governors, by virtue of their oath of office, are expected to unite the country, not divide it by their utterances.

“The issue of who becomes the president two years from now should not be the major preoccupation of leaders at this time. The nation’s challenges and issues affecting the people directly should be their primary concern,” he said.

