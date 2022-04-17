Wamakko bags NDLEA Wider Ambassador Award

By Bashir Rabe Mani

The Sokoto State Command of the National Drug Law Enforcement Agency (NDLEA) has decorated Sen. Aliyu Wamakko (APC-Sokoto North ) as its ‘Wider Ambassador on War Against Drug Abuse“.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the honour was bestowed on the former state governor by the State Commandant of the agency, Mr Adamu Iron, on behalf of the agency.

A statement from Wamakko’s New Media Aide, Bashar Abubakar, quoted the commandant as saying that the honour was in recognition of his contributions to the anti-drug war.

Iron described the senator as one of the major stakeholders in the country in the fight against drug abuse and trafficking.

“The command cannot just forget the contributions made by the senator who built an edifice for the agency in Sokoto when he was the governor, “ Iron said while decorating Wamakko in the latter’s residence.

Responding, Wamakko applauded the efforts of NDLEA in ceaselessly fighting drug abuse and trafficking.

He described the award as a morale booster and promised to continue to do his best to assist the agency to attain its set objectives. (NAN)

