Wamakko advocates for NUC’s enhanced supervision of varsities in Nigeria

By Abdallah el-Kurebe

Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko has advocated for enhanced supervision of Universities in the country by the National Universities Commission( NUC).

This is to ensure that these institutions are not compromised in the bid to achieve some selfish interests.

Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Bashir Rabe Mani said in a statement Wamakko at the presentation of provisional licences to six additional private Universities n Abuja assured that universities in Nigeria, as well as other tertiary institutions should strive to maintain the standards and solid foundations provided for the nation’s education system by the founding Fathers.

”Our elders had worked relentlessly to provide a formidable foundation for the education and we should sustain that enviable feat.

”This is crucial as regrettably many qualified candidates now cannot gain admission into the Universities, hence, get indulged in some unwholesome activities.

”Establishing more Universities will therefore help in drastically curbing the ugly trend, as such, train more future leaders for the country and the world, at large .”

Wamakko commended the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu and the Commission for attaining the feat.

He specifically lauded the Nigerian Navy for establishing its own University and urged other sister Services, as well as security agencies to emulate it.

The universities are Admiralty University in Ibusa, Delta state, owned by the Naval Holding Company, Spiritan University in Nneochi, Abia state and Precious Cornerstone University in Ibadan.

Also approved are PAMO University of Medical Sciences, Port Harcourt, Atibe University in Oyo town, Oyo State and Eko University of Medical and Health Sciences, Lagos.