Wale Olanrewaju emerges Ogun NUJ Chairman

By Abiodun Lawal

Mr Wale Olanrewaju on Thursday emerged as the Chairman of the Ogun State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists(NUJ).

In an election held at the council secretariat in Abeokuta, Olanrewaju of the State Information Chapel scored 165 votes to defeat his opponent, Mrs Remi Olugbenro of Paramount FM Chapel, who had 149 votes.

Mr Bunmi Adigun of OGTV Chapel emerged as the Secretary with 177 votes, while his opponent, Nike Olowe of Local Government Information Chapel had 129 votes.

Also, Mr Abiodun Lawal of Correspondents’ Chapel was elected as the Vice Chairman, while Mr Idris Adelakun of OGBC Chapel emerged as the Treasurer.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Toyin Oyelumade of OGBC Chapel was elected as Assistant Secretary, while Babatunde Odunewu of the Information Chapel emerged as Auditor.

The Chairman of the Electoral Committee, Alhaji Demola Babalola, charged the new executives to restore the lost glory of the Ogun NUJ, advising those defeated to accept the results of the election in good faith.

In an interview, Olanrewaju thanked God for the victory, adding that it would be a fresh start in the council and that the progress of the council would receive priority.

The new chairman promised to bring all members on board in order to restore the lost glory of the council. (NAN)