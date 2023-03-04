WAKEOrg congratulates Tinubu, enjoins him to pursue worthwhile economic, diplomatic causes

A subregional body, West Africa Knowledge Economic Organisation, (WAKEOrg) has congratulated Nigeria’s president-elect, Bola Tinubu.

According to a letter signed by Joel Dappa, its secretary general, WAKEOrg expressed hope that with Tinubu’s leadership, Nigeria will address several challenges facing Nigeria.

A copy of the letter sighted by Newsdiaryonline which was addressed to to Tinubu, reads, “Please accept our warm congratulations on your victory and our very best wishes for your success as you prepare to take up the responsibilities and challenges of your high office.

“We are confident that under your leadership Nigeria will pursue effective ways to address the many challenges the country is facing.

“WAKEOrg hopes that your presidential commitment will continue to encourage our proud tradition of involvement in worthwhile knowledge based economic and Diplomatic causes in the subregion. At this time we are supporting initiatives on Food, Water, Energy & Cyber security across the subregion and sincerely hope you will support these initiatives together with your core campaign manifesto which primarily is on your record of a working and livable Lagos.

The organisation said further that “Working closely with your campaign staffers helped us understand and appreciate your level of commitment for excellence and please do not forget youth matters, the girl-child education and sanitation. It will be good to have a special desk chief with a special status in your office who will make those a priority.

“West Africa Knowledge Economic Organisation (WAKEOrg) is a comprehensive and integrated international platform, designed to strategically shape continental, regional and industry agenda. We are committed to improving the state of West Africa’s economy, pioneering new economic frontiers aimed at repositioning Africa to maximize the opportunities available from the steadily increasing interest from the rest of the world—importantly, to play a strategic role in the evolving multipolar world.

“WAKEOrg wishes you much success in your demanding office, good fortune and excellent health and to the whole of your family,” the letter concludes.