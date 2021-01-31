WAKEOrg commiserates with ECOWAS over passing of Commissioner

By Chimezie Godfrey

The West Africa Knowledge Economic Organization (WAKEOrg) has commiserated with the Economic Community of West Africa States (ECOWAS) over the passing of its Commissioner for Education, Science, and Culture, Prof. Leopoldo Amado.

This was contained in a condolence message signed by the Chairman, WAKEOrg, Prof. Ahmed Dan-Fulani and made available to Newsdiaryonline on Sunday.

Prof. Dan-Fulani who counted it a rare opportunity to have had a working relationship with the deceased Commissioner said that Prof. Amado was a perfect gentleman and a diplomat par excellence.

He said,”Condolences on the passing of His Excellency, Prof. Leopoldo AMADO: ECOWAS Commissioner for Education, Science & Culture.

“With sadness, we learnt of the unfortunate and untimely death of an illustrious son of Africa and your Commissioner, Prof. Leopoldo AMADO.

“The Board of Trustees and members of staff of West Africa Knowledge Economic Organisation (WAKEOrg) commiserate with you, the entire team of ECOWAS especially his immediate staff, wife and children and pray the Almighty God to console everyone, comfort his immediate family, give them the confidence to carry on and grant eternal rest to the soul of Prof. AMADO.

“WAKEOrg (has) had the rare opportunity but with great privilege to have worked with Prof. AMADO over the years.

“He was a perfect gentleman, an Ambassador extraordinaire, Diplomat par excellence and was at the verge of pioneering a new economic and scientific frontier for the region. In our many meetings, he encapsulates the region with a vision of KNOWLEDGE and SMART THINKING as a driver for economic prosperity, sustainability and political stability and we kindly request ECOWAS under Your Excellency’s forward thinking leadership to sustain this vision as a legacy in his honour.”

Prof. Dan-Fulani promised that they at WAKEOrg will work to actualize the vision of the late Commissioner.

“Please accept our deepest condolences and at WAKEOrg, we will endeavor to work with Your Excellency and ECOWAS to see to fruition Prof. AMADO’s vision and equally immortalize this illustrious Diplomat in ways he had requested and expected WAKEOrg to pilot our proposed relationship outcomes with ECOWAS.

“Kindly convey our heartfelt pains to the immediate family of our departed Ambassador,” he said.