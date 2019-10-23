Wakanow announces appointment of new CEO

Wakanow.com Limited (Wakanow) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Adebayo Adedeji as interim Chief Executive Officer of Wakanow, effective immediately.

Mr. Adedeji, who is the current Chief Commercial Officer (CCO) of the company, has been responsible for driving the transition programme of Wakanow since mid-2019.

Prior to taking up his CCO role at Wakanow he was a Senior Finance Manager at Amazon.com, in charge of fulfilment supporting product teams in 16 countries. He was also responsible for driving topline, profitability, inventory optimization, seller promotion and improved customer experience through technical product innovation. Previously, he served as a senior finance professional in the consumer retails sector, including with Petsmart and Walmart Stores.

Wakanow has been able to grow its customer base and market share since the end of last calendar year as it continues to service its customers and maintain its best value proposition with improved product offering & customer service.

Mr. Adedeji is assuming his new responsibilities at a time of great excitement for the company which is on the cusp of transition and significant positive change. The Board of Wakanow is confident that Mr. Adedeji will provide an invaluable contribution to setting goals and objectives for the company’s future growth, whilst also providing the administrative guidance and direction required during this period of significant transition and transformation.

The Board believes this leadership transition will place Wakanow in a strong position to increase its reach and product offering and to deliver on its growth plans for the future.

Wakanow is Africa’s leading, full-service online travel company with offices in Nigeria, and in many parts of the world – Dubai, Ghana, Kenya, as well as in the United Kingdom. At Wakanow, we are dedicated to making travel cheap and memorable. We are Africa’s biggest one-stop travel consolidator for amazing flight tickets, hotel bookings, visa assistance, transfers, travel tours and much more.