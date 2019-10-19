WAHO releases strategy for combating health risks at regional level

The West African Health Organisation (WAHO) has released its regional strategy for communication and coordination between ECOWAS member states and regional institutions in epidemic control in the region.

WAHO revealed this in a statement at the end of a two-day workshop organised with representatives of the 15 member states as well as relevant partners and stakeholders in Abuja.

The partners included the World Bank, USAID and the International Organisation for Migration (IOM).

The workshop was organised in partnership with the European Union-funded Support to the Regional Centre for Surveillance and Disease Control in the ECOWAS Zone.

It was implemented by the Gesellschaft f&r Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ) and the Regional Programme Support to Pandemic Prevention (RPPP) in the ECOWAS region and funded by the German Government.

The agency said it had taken steps towards the development of standard operating procedure in information sharing among ECOWAS member states and regional organisations/structures in cross-border public health emergencies in the region.

According to WAHO, the development of the procedure is an integral component for the implementation of the organisation’s regional strategy.

It added that the procedure would serve as the main guideline for communication and coordination for epidemic control in the ECOWAS region.

“The communication and coordination within the ECOWAS commission, among ECOWAS institutions and technical agencies and with member states is crucial for the effective prevention and control of Public Health Emergencies (PHE) affecting more than one ECOWAS member state.

“It is for the functioning of a strong system for surveillance, early warning and response to threats from outbreaks and diseases in the region,” it said. (NAN)