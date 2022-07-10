WAFCON: Super Falcons Qualify For Knockout Phase, To Play Cameroon In Quarter Finals

By Femi Kasali

The Super Falcons recorded a 4-0 win over debutants, Burundi in the last Group C match to finish the Group Phase as runners-up to the Bayana Bayana of South Africa.

With the victory, Nigeria finished with Six Points following their wins against Botswana and Burundi, and will face the Indomitable Lioness of Cameroon in the Quarter Finals of the Championship.

Coach Randy Waldrum made four changes to the team that filed out against Botswana three days ago by starting Christy Ucheibe, Nicole Payne, Uchenna Kanu and Nkechi Efih.

This however paid off as the Super Falcons took the lead in the 25th Minute from the Penalty Spot through Rasheedat Ajibade who was fouled by the Burundian Goalkeeper, before Kanu and Efih adding to the tally to give Nigeria a 3-0 lead going into the half time break.

On resumption of the second half, the Super Falcons started from where the finished the first half, mounting pressure on the Burundians, with Kanu recording her brace in the 47th minute to put the game beyond their opponent.

South Africa on the other hand won all their Three Group matches, defeating Botswana 1-0 in their last match and would face Tunisia in the Quarter Finals of the Championship.

Host, Morocco, also recorded three wins in the Group Stage to top Group A and will face Botswana, while Senegal will face Zambia in the Quarterfinals.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

