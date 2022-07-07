WAFCON 2022: Super Falcons defeat Botswana to keep title hope alive

By Femi Kasali

The Super Falcons of Nigeria have returned to winning ways in their quest to retain their Women African Cup of Nations, WAFCON, title.

After an abysmal performance against the Bayana Bayana of South Africa that saw criticism trialing the team, the Coach Randy Waldrum team put the loss behind them to salvage a 2-0 win over Botswana.

The Nigerian ladies dominated the entire match, dictating the pace and momentum, taking the lead in the 21st minute courtesy of Ifeoma Onumnomu after a sublime pass from Halimat Ayinde.

Four minutes into the second half, Christy Ucheibe beat other players from an aerial cross to nod home the game’s second goal, and put the Super Falcons in a comfortable lead.

Waldrum started the game with Chiamaka Nnadozie in goal, with Michelle Alozie, Osinachi Ohale, Onome Ebi and Toni Payne in the defense line.

Rita Chikwelu, Halimat Ayinde, Francesca Ordega, Rasheedat Ajibade and Okobi Okeoghene in the midfield with Ifeoma Onumnomu leading the attack.

The introduction of Ucheibe for Chikwelu on resumption of the second half changed the dynamics of the game as the Nigerian pushed forward to extend their lead.

Uchenna Kanu, Macleans Chinonyerem and Gift Monday gave the Super Falcons the opportunity to mount pressure on their opponent, unfortunately, it did not metamorphose into goal.

In the other Group C match, the Bayana Bayana of South Africa defeated Burundi 3-1 to book a place in the quarter finals of the competition with a game to spare.

Nigeria’s win against Botswana has leapfrogged her to the second position in the Group with three points, while the leader of the Group, South Africa has six points.

Botswana is third in the Group with three points, needing a win or at most a draw with South Africa in the final Group C matches.

