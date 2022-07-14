WAFCON 2022: Super Falcons Book World Cup, Defeat Cameroon To Qualify For Semi Finals

By Femi Kasali

A 57th powerful header from Rasheedat Ajibade was all the Super Falcons of Nigeria needed to book a place at the 2023 FIFA World Cup in Australia and New Zealand, and also qualify for the Semi Finals of the ongoing Women’s African Cup of Nations, WAFCON, in Morocco.

The Coach Randy Waldrum defeated the Indomitable Lioness of Cameroon to achieve this feat and continue Falcons’ quest to win its 10th WAFCON title.

As expected, the match was a highly contested one between the two top rated teams in the continent, as it was a cagey affair in the first 45 minutes.

The Super Falcons started the game with Chiamaka Nnadozie in goal, Toni Payne, Osinachi Ohale, Onome Ebi and Ashleigh Plumptre, who returned to the starting line up after missing the Group Matches against Botswana and Burundi.

Christy Ucheibe, Francesca Ordega, Halimat Ayinde, Okobi-Oghene and Rasheedat Ajibade in the midfield, with Ifeoma Onumonu leading the attack.

The Super Falcons absorbed the Cameroonian pressure as the Second half commenced before a superb cross from Onumonu met Ajibade who powered in a header that resulted in the solitary goal of the match.

With this victory, the Super Falcons will meet host, Morocco, in the Semi Finals, and got one of the ticket to the World Cup.

Since the inception of the FIFA World Cup in 1991, Nigeria has never missed out of the world showpiece.

