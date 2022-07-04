WAFCON 2022: Bayana Bayana Defeat Super Falcons In Group C Opener

By Femi Kasali

The hope of the Super Falcons of Nigeria winning their 10th Women African Cup of Nations, WAFCON, have suffered a setback, as the Bayana Bayana of South Africa showed their supremacy over the Nigerian Ladies, defeating the Nine Time Champions 2-1.

As the Moroccan Center Referee signaled the commencement of proceedings at the FUS Stadium in Rabat, the Coach Desiree Ellis led Bayana Bayana dominated the match, outpacing their rivals.

The South Africans tormented the Onome Ebi Captained Super Falcons throughout the First Half with the Nigerian team not having a clear cut chance all through the half.

Asisat Oshoala, Ifeoma Onumnomu and Rashidat Ajibade were shadows of themselves as they struggled to make a meaningful pass and to also shoot at goal.

The first one half ended goalless.

On resumption of the Second Half, the South Africans continued from where they stopped, disturbing the Falcons defense, giving Onome Ebi, Osinachi Ohale, Michelle Alozie and Ashleigh Plumptre a tough time.

The Falcons best chance came from the foot of Oshoala whose shot was saved brilliant by Jane Dlamini in the South Africa goal.

At the hour Mark, a good interplay and switch from the right to the left saw the South Africans registering the first goal of the match through a brilliant display that caught the Super Falcons unawares, courtesy of Jermaine Seoposenwe.

Two minutes later, the Nigerian defense was caught flat footed as Hildah Magaia scored a solo goal to give the South Africans a two goal lead.

The Southern African team could have extended their lead, but the defense line stood their ground.

Coach Randy Waldrum was forced to bring on Francisca Ordega, Vivian Ikechukwu and Uchenna Kanu to replace, Halimat Ayinde, Oshoala and Onumnomu to at least salvage a draw.

Sadly for the Nigerian side, the confidence of the Bayana Bayana Ladies grew and kept possession.

With Two minutes into added time after the 90 Minutes mark, Rashidat Ajibade scored a consolatory goal for the Nigerian side.

With this defeat, the Super Falcons need to win their next two matches against Botswana and Burundi to have any chances of qualifying for the Quarterfinals and also for the 2023 FIFA World Cup in New Zealand and Australia.

