WAEC: Secondary schools reopen for exit classes August 4

The Federal Ministry of Education says all secondary schools in the country will reopen from August 4th 2020 for students of exit classes to prepare for the West African Examinations.

A statement by the Director of Press and Information of the Ministry, Bem Goong on Monday said the decision to reopen the schools was part of the decisions reached at a virtual consultative meeting between the Ministry, states Commissioners of Education, the Nigerian Union of Teachers, (NUT), the proprietors of private schools, and Chief Executives of examination bodies held earlier in the day.

“Students will have two weeks within which to prepare for the West African Examinations (WAEC) due to start on the 17th of August, 2020.

“Secondary schools in the country are to reopen as from the 4th of August, 2020 for exit classes only.

“It was agreed that the exit classes should resume immediately after the Sallah break, from the 4th of August, 2020 to enable them prepare for the WAEC examinations scheduled to commence from the 17th of August, 2020.

“The meeting also resolved that a passionate appeal be made to the Federal Government through the Presidential Task Force on Covid-19 and public spirited Nigerians for assistance to schools across the country to enable them fast track the preparations for safe reopening, as agreed.

“Another meeting is to be convened tomorrow between the Federal Ministry of Education and Chief Executives of examination bodies namely, NECO, NABTEB and NBAIS to harmonise their examination dates, which will be conveyed to stakeholders expeditiously by the Federal Ministry of Education,” the statement reads.

