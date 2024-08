The West African Examinations Council WAEC said Monday morning that it has released the result of 20224 WASSCE.

WAEC disclosed this in a statement posted on its X (former Twitter handle.

The post reads: “The West African Examinations Council is pleased to inform Candidates who sat WASSCE for School Candidates, 2024 that the result has officially been released today, Monday, August 12, 2024.

“To access the result, log on to waecdirect.org“