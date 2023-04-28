WAEC malpractice: Kogi govt.vows to prosecute perpetrators

By Stephen Adeleye

The Kogi Government on Friday, vowed to prosecute perpetrators of examination malpractice that led to sanctions on the state by the West African Examination Council (WAEC).

The state’s Commissioner For Education, Science and Technology, Mr Wemi Jones, gave the assurance at the 2023 WAEC briefing of Principals, Supervisors and Examination officers in Ayigba.

According to the commissioner, every individual involved in examination misconduct that led to WAEC’s sanctions in time past will be made to face the law after thorough investigation.

Jones commended examination stakeholders for their tremendous improvement in the conduct of external examinations, especially the drastic decline in number of cases of schools’ Derecognitions and Warnings.

He, however, expressed displeasure over the inability of some schools to consolidate on the state’s educational gains and positive changes.

The commissioner, therefore, warned such schools against sabotaging the efforts of the present administration.

According to Jones, the WAEC result analysis from 2022 indicated that 61 schools were derecognised and 14 schools warned in the past, describing it as unacceptable.

He stressed that all perpetrators would be prosecuted to serve as deterrent to others, insisting that the state government had zero tolerance for examination malpractices.

Jones commended the Principals and Schools that had toed the path of examination ethics and equally urged them not to relent in maintaining acceptable examination standards.

He urged Supervisors to discharge their noble task with utmost responsibility, promising rewards for schools and principals with clean examination record from the ministry.

Jones assured that the government was addressing the issue of shortage of teachers as evident in the ongoing recruitment and posting of teachers to schools.

The commissioner promised that further effort would be made to cover more grounds. (NAN)