‎WAEC: Katsina Govt. seeks cancellation of English language paper

‎



‎



‎



‎



‎



‎



‎



‎By Abbas Bamalli



‎



‎The Katsina State Government on Saturday called for the cancellation of the English language examination recently conducted by the West African Examination Council (WAEC).



‎



‎The called followed an incident which led to the commencement of the examination several hours behind the scheduled time nationwide on Wednesday.



‎



‎The position of the state was announced in Katsina by Hajiya Zainab Musa-Musawa, the Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education during a visit to WAEC office in Katsina.



‎



‎The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the position was based on a petition signed by Hajiya Ummukhair Ahmed, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry.



‎



‎NAN recalls that WAEC blamed the situation on heightened efforts to curb examination malpractice, particularly the leakage of question papers.



‎



‎“Students had to write the examination at night without light until torch lights, handsets lights, security lights were provided,” she said.



‎



‎Musawa also called on schools, parents and the communities to exercise patience and wait for the outcome of the petition. (NAN)(w



‎