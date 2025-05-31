‎WAEC: Katsina Govt. seeks cancellation of English language paper

Chimezie Godfrey
‎By Abbas Bamalli


‎The Katsina State Government on Saturday called for the cancellation of the English language examination recently conducted by the West African Examination Council (WAEC).


‎The called followed an incident which led to the commencement of the examination several hours behind the scheduled time nationwide on Wednesday.


‎The position of the state was announced in Katsina by Hajiya Zainab Musa-Musawa, the Commissioner for Basic and Secondary Education during a visit to WAEC office in Katsina.


‎The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the position was based on a petition signed by Hajiya Ummukhair Ahmed, the Permanent Secretary of the ministry.


‎NAN recalls that WAEC blamed the situation on heightened efforts to curb examination malpractice, particularly the leakage of question papers.


‎“Students had to write the examination at night without light until torch lights, handsets lights, security lights were provided,” she said.


‎Musawa also called on schools, parents and the communities to exercise patience and wait for the outcome of the petition. (NAN)(w

