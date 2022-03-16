WAEC at 70: Lumen Christi High school bags award for sixth time

Lumen Christi International High School, Uromi, Edo State, has bagged an award for producing the best aggregate results in the 2021 West Africa Senior Secondary Certificate Examination (WASSCE) for the sixth time.

Receiving the award in Abuja on Monday at the 70th Annual Council Meeting of the West African Examinations Council (WAEC), Revd. Fr. Theophilus Itaman, Principal of the school said the sustainability of the award was through hard work.

Itaman said that supervision was key to getting the desired result any organisation would want to get.

According to him, many people are not paying attention to supervision thinking that paying salary alone is required. We also ensure that the teachers are well motivated to give their best.

“Sustainability is something you have to work for in any organisation. So that conscious effort is made to ensure that starting from admission process, we are thorough and ensure that there is a foundation to build on our admission.

“We also work on our teachers knowing full well that the products of our today’s universities cannot really do what we are looking for.

“So we put in place ongoing formation for our teachers and ensure that our educators are properly trained from time to time for seminars to bring them up to date.

“We also ensured that the teaching-learning process is managed properly and supervised.’’

Itaman said that the students of the school were also motivated to give their best in whatsoever they did.

He said this had created a form of competition among students as rewards were being given for best performance.

“The students are also motivated to give their best as we create opportunity for healthy competition among the students.

“A student with highest aggregate in every session are rewarded and by doing this, in the session following the best student will not pay school fees.

“Aside from not paying school fees, the student will not have to live in the hostel with other students but given a self-contain apartment to live in.

“This is motivating the student in that regard. This has also been a form competition among the students.

” Also, to sustain this, we ensure that we try to put in place infrastructure and as well upgrade our facilities to meet the present day reality and the needs of the children,” he said.

The principal, therefore, called on the examination body to do more aside the presentation of the yearly trophy given to the school with the best aggregate results.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that prior to the award, Lumen Christi International High School had emerged five times winner of the Augustus Bamidele Oyediran Award in 2007, 2009, 2011, 2014 and 2016.

Also, Miss Isabela Nweze, a former student of the Lagoon School in Lekki, Lagos, emerged the overall best student for the 2021 WASSCE for school candidates.

She made an all A1s and obtained a total score of 606.8766 in her eight best subjects, including General Mathematics and English Language.

She was then conferred with the National Distinction/Merit award for WASSCE for school candidates 2021.

Also, Godswill Edeani, a former student of Air force Comprehensive School Agbani in Enugu and Pascal Unini, who graduated from Christ the King College, Gwagwalada in Abuja, were second and third place winners respectively. (NAN)

