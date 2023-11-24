Friday, November 24, 2023
WAEC accredits private exam centre for Praxis Catholic School

By Favour Lashem
The West African Examinations Council (WAEC), has accredited a private exam centre for Praxis Catholic eSchool, Jabi, Abuja.

The Proprietor of the school, Mr Ben Onwudinjo said this while speaking to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Friday in Abuja.

Onwudinjo said that the gesture would enable candidates interested in writing WAEC have access to more exam centres.

He said that candidates interested in writing the January/February as well as the November/December WAEC exams could take advantage of the newly accredited centre.

According to him, registration for the 2024 January/February WAEC GCE external examinations is ongoing and urged interested candidates to use the opportunity to complete their subjects..By Ese Williams (NAN) 

