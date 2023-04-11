Wadada will make positive impact in Nasarawa – PAN

By Salisu Sani-Idris

The Peugeot Automobile Nigeria Ltd. (PAN) has expressed confidence that the Senator-elect of Nasarawa West Senatorial District, Ahmed Wadada, would make a positive impact in the state and the country at large.

The Acting Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of PAN, Taiwo Oluleye, made the statement in a congratulatory letter to Wadada, which was made available to newsmen on Tuesday in Abuja.

Oluleye said that the victory of Wadada in the recently conducted National Assembly elections was necessitated by his hard work, dedication and passion for public service.

” On behalf of the board, management and staff of the Peugeot Automobile Nigeria Ltd., we wish to congratulate you on your emergence as the Senator-elect of Nasarawa West Senatorial District.

” Your hard work, dedication and passion for public service has led you to this great achievements.

“We are indeed confident that you will make a positive impact in Nasarawa State and Nigeria as a whole.”

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that INEC declared Ahmed Wadada of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) winner of the Nasarawa West Senatorial District election.

Prof. Nasirudeen Baba, INEC Returning Officer for the election, made the declaration after the collation of results on Monday at the Zonal collation centre in Keffi.

According to him, following the election on Feb. 25, Wadada polled 96,488 votes as against the candidate of the APC who scored 47,717 votes. (NAN)