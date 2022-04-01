WADA: NDLEA continues visit to stakeholders in Lagos

The Lagos State Commander NDLEA Lagos State has in continuation of the familiarisation and Advocacy visit to key stakeholders in the War Against Drug Abuse (WADA) paid a courtesy visit to the Commissioner, Ministry of Education.

The NDLEA Lagos State Commander, Barr. Callys Alumona, was represented by The Deputy State Commander Mr Marcus Ayuba (DCN)during the visit.

According to to statement by Mallum Musa, Media & Advocacy Officer, NDLEA Lagos State Command, the Deputy State Commander in his address stated that the whole aim and purpose of the visit was to intimate the critical stakeholders in the WADA campaign which Ministry of Education is one of them.



He stated that Education is the foundation of every profession and partnering with the ministry can not be overemphasised.he added that the drug abuse now has taken a new dimension where school children are involved.

He explained that Drug Supply Reduction which was the major section in the fight against illicit drug trafficking and abuse but that with the coming of this administration of Brg. Gen. Mohamed Buba Marwa (rtd) OFR, the Chairman/Chief Executive of the NDLEA has focused his emphasis on Drug Demands Reduction where Mr President, Muhammadu Buhari launched the the WADA campaign program last year June.

This encompasses campaigns sensitisations, rehabilitation, treatment and education, yo ensure that the society is well informed of the dangers and the consequences of illicit drug trafficking and abuse.Through this campaign, the menace will naturally drop.

This according to the Deputy State Commander can be achieved through school based program, parents/family based and community based action plans, that all these initiatives will be achieved in collaboration with the ministry which is more connected to all the above mentioned components, hence the visit.

In her response, the Hon. Commissioner, Mrs Folashade said she has absolutely agreed with the submissions, that it is high time a new strategy adopted to save the up coming generation . She said that all the crucial and critical stakeholders should come together to tackle this menace.

She added that that the ministry will form a committee in collaboration with the NDLEA and fashion out an action plan for schools.

She suggested that a curriculum where parenting will be taught should be designed for parents to be taught at the very basis.

During the interactive session, suggestions were made which include lectures during graduations from one stage of class to another, during parents teachers association meetings where professionals will be invited to do so. This will go a long way in changing the children’s perspectives from crime and criminalities if such burning issues like drug trafficking and abuse, rape, prostitution and others that areravaging our youth are discussed.

At the end of the deliberations the HlCommissioner was inducted as the WADA Ambassador with the lapel.

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

