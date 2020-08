Mallam Wada Maida, a renowned media personality and close associate of President Muhammadu Buhari is dead.

Maida who passed on Monday night was the former MD of News Agency of Nigeria, NAN. He also served as the Chief Press Secretary to General Buhari when he was Head of State.

He was also Chairman Peoples Media Limited, publishers of Peoples Daily newspapers

He will be buried on Tuesday afternoon at Gudu Cemetery in Abuja.