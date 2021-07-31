WACOT to increase production capacity to 240,000 metric tonnes, says Bagudu

July 31, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Business, News, Project 0



Kebbi State , Alhaji Atiku Bagudu, says Nigeria is an investment destination even as West African Cotton Limited (WACOT) plans to double capacity in Argungu Government Area of state.


Bagudu stated this when he visited WACOT rice company where he had a meeting on Friday with Managing Director of First Bank, Dr Adeshola Adedetun, and officials of company in Argungu.


He said:” WACOT has demonstrated that Nigeria is an investment destination today as they are announcing to double capacity in this very location.


“This is a testament to the fact that the country is a great investment destination.


“This is the result of the policies and programmes put in place by President Muhammadu Bello that gave support to industrialists, which paved the way establishment of 47 large scale rice mills in the country.


“These boosted rice production. It facilitated the attainment of self sufficiency in rice production in Nigeria, and an end to importation of the commodity, and encouraged many people to engage in agriculture.”


Bagudu also promised to land available expansion of the company as well as a model of rice outgrowing scheme for .
“WACOT as a company in Argungu, has been doing a lot of corporate  social responsibility that we are proud of.


“They are supporting our festivals and communities and they have been involved in anything that affects Kebbi state when they came to the state.


“We will available land for them to expand model rice outgrowing scheme so that our will learn and continue to learn.


“They have, however, spoken of the plan to do a rice academy where younger ones will learn optimum production, and we will land available for them,” he said.


The also commended the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) and the First Bank of Nigeria (FBN) for their sustained support to the agricultural sector, saying it had helped the country to attain its on security.


Earlier, the Chairman of the WACOT Rice Mill, Alhaji Faruk Gumel, disclosed that the company’s current capacity was 120,000 metric tonnes per annum.


“We are doubling the capacity to 240,000 metric tonnes which makes our company the largest integrated rice mill ,” he said.


Gumel said that the company had started working with to production was through, adding that over 5,000 would be engaged, especially youth and women in the production.


“Three months ago, we started a programme with USAID through their West Trade Hub Initiative before we completed the rice mill through.


“And the programme is a 10 million US Dollars programme in partnership with U.S. Government.


“The First Bank has been our partners ever when we started this journey in 2015 and 2016.


“We are very glad as we have been promising the people of Kebbi state that our intention is to continue expansion and expanding, and we have now reached a very advanced stage of securing funding for our second rice phase, ” he said.


Also speaking, the of First Bank, Dr Adeshola Adedetun said that the bank had been in partnership with WACOT for a very long time, when rice revolution started in 2015.


“We are the major financier in the phase one; to us, is a thing of delight to see WACOT rice in the market, to see the progress of the company from a major importer of rice to now major producer of rice,” he said.


Adedetun commended the efforts of CBN, Kebbi State Government and WACOT in actualising the policy of  federal government in making the country self- sufficient in and secured. (NAN).

Tags: , , ,