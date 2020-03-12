Wabba tasks politicians on delivering dividend of democracy to Nigerians

By Chimezie Godfrey

The National Chairman of Nigerian Labour Congress, NLC, Comrade Ayuba Wabba, has called on politicians to play politics that delivers dividend of democracy to people.

He made the call on Thursday in Abuja during the occasion of the Memorial Colloquium, organised in honour of Comrade Bjiorn Beckman with the theme, “The Future of Democracy in Nigeria.”

Wabba said Beckman had contributed immensely to research and teaching.

“He has also awakened the consciousness of workers, trade unions and our movement to our rights and obligations, I that is one important legacy that we can not forget.

“He has contributed immensely not only to building capacity and also teaching but I think raising the consciousness of Nigerians, particularly the trade union movement at that time. This legacy will actually stand the test of time.

“And importantly I think also to the organizers this is a honour well deserved for him.

“Importantly also looking at the issues of our political system, I think there are lot of lessons we can learn, politics should be about ideology and philosophy, politics should not be just about aggrandizement because that is what politics in Nigeria has turned out to be.

“And clearly speaking, that is the difference between politics in Nigeria and politics else where,” he said.

The NLC Chairman stressed that politics should be about delivering dividends of democracy to the people.

“Politics should be about delivering the dividend of democracy to the people. And the people should have a right to demand for that because that is the essence of governance, and I think that is the mismatch we have in our politics.

“In the morning somebody can cross-carpet to another party and therefore his identity can not be linked to the philosophy or the ideology he believes in.

“I think is high time we look at those challenges and try to address them. In other countries, in fact in their constitutions, in Ghana here, cross carpeting is not allowed, because they want to build strong political institutions,” he said.

He pointed out that lack of ideology is among some of the issues that weakens Nigeria’s democracy.

He added that it is necessary for Nigerians to continue to build on the successes that had been achieved.

Wabba advocated for free, fair and credible elections, adding that these were some of the things that were needful to fight for.

“Fighting for it I think we must remember people like Beckman because he thought us to stand for our right, speak for our right, is better you die fighting for your right than dying as a coward,” he stressed.