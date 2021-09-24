Wabba reaffirms NLC’s commitment to freeze in increase of electricity tariff

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Nigerian Labour Congress (NLC) has reiterated its commitment to freeze in increase of electricity tariff, says NLC President, Comrade Ayuba Wabba.

Comrade Wabba in a statement said the attention of the Nigeria Labour Congress has been drawn to a report in the Daily Sun newspaper of 21 September 2021 to the effect that electricity tariff would rise by over a hundred per cent from January 2022.

According to him, the story was purportedly distilled from the remarks of the Special Adviser to the President on Infrastructure at the stakeholders’ engagement of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) held in Lagos on Friday, 17 September 2021.

He said to be charitable, Congress had received a refutation of the newspaper report from the Special Adviser and Secretary of the FGN-Labour Committee on Electricity Tariff earlier on Tuesday, 21 September.

He also apprised Congress leadership that he had been contacted by some other newspapers between18th and 20th September for confirmation of the story and that he categorically debunked the basis and essence of the attributed statement. To quote the Special Adviser, “the press article and statements ascribed to me did not emanate from me or my office.”

He ended with the commitment to “engagements with our Labour colleagues in furtherance of joint goals to improve the power sector and the Nigerian economy.”

“Fortunately, the rebuttal by the Special Adviser came before the newspaper was supplied to Congress National Secretariat. Since the Special Adviser had pre-emptively reached out to Congress leadership beforehand, it was reasonable to treat the newspaper report with caution and give the Special Adviser the benefit of the doubt.

“We, however, note that the relevant part of the newspaper report revolves around the point that “the Federal Government is ending N30billion Naira subsidy by January 2022.

”In essence, Congress hopes that the newspaper report was an overly extended interpretation of the ostensible plan to end the subsidy of the electricity sector. It is rather significant to state that the existence of a subsidy or lack of it in the electricity sector is one of the contentious matters the FG-Labour Committee on Electricity Tariff was mandated to handle.

“Congress equally wishes to reiterate that one of the agreements with the Federal Government on 28th September 2020, includes freezing further increases in electricity tariff until the FGN-Labour Committee on Electricity Tariff concludes its work and its report is submitted and adopted by the Principals in the broad FG-Labour platform, led by the Secretary to the Government of the Federation and the Presidents of NLC and TUC, respectively.

“This pact to freeze electricity tariff increase entered into by the Principals last year September remains sacrosanct to Congress and would not admit flouting by any form of subterfuge.Despite the suppositions, fibs and fabrications, possible prevarications, Congress is inclined to dismiss the probable increase in electricity tariff as a mere conjecture.

“We would, however, be mindful to carefully track the various rumours, decoys and perhaps, arrant mischief concerning the management of electricity tariff.Accordingly, Congress would indeed keep a monitoring tab on the work of the Committee. Congress urges the Committee to hasten its work and present a report to the Principals in the shortest time,” Wabba stated.

The NLC President reaffirmed Congress’s notice to the Federal Government issued on 30 August 2021 that “should the government make true the swirling speculations by approving an increase in electricity tariff, Organized Labour would be left with no option than to deploy the industrial mechanisms granted in our laws for the defence of workers’ rights.”

