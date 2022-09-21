Wabara describes Ortom as one of PDP’s best

The Acting Chairman of the Board of Trustees, BOT, of Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, Senator Adolphus Wabara has described Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State as one of the party’s best in the country.

Senator Wabara spoke on Wednesday, September 21st, 2022 while commissioning Aper Aku Lodge at the Benue Peoples House, Makurdi, reconstructed and upgraded by the administration of Governor Ortom.

Senator Wabara who led a high powered delegation of the Board of Trustees members to dialogue with Governor Ortom to resolve the ongoing crises in the PDP which included former Governors Okwesilieze Nwodo and Ibrahim Idris of Enugu and Kogi states respectively also had former minister of Special Duties, Kabiru Turaki, SAN among many others.

He acknowledged Ortom as a performing Governor, emphasising that his legacies will continue to speak for him even when he leaves office.

Senator Wabara commended Governor Ortom for being a dogged and courageous leader, stating that the Governor has continued to proffer solutions to issues affecting the country.

In his words: “Your Excellency, you will never be forgotten in Benue State and nationally too. You will always be remembered as a man who stands for the people and who speaks the truth and stands for the cause of justice, equity and fairness to all.

“You are a courageous leader, who says your mind without minding whose ox is gored. You always stand by your words. Your legacies will speak for you long after you might have left office,” Senator Wabara stated.

The PDP Acting BOT Chairman who is also a former President of the Senate, noted that Benue State has produced great leaders that have contributed immensely to national development.

He commended Governor Ortom for reconstructing a befitting edifice in the memory of Aper Aku, who he pointed out was also an important figure in the socio-political history of Benue and Nigeria.

Governor Ortom in a brief remark said the reconstructed and well furnished lodge was to honour the late Governor Aper Aku, emphasising he was one of the highly respected leaders who left giant strides across the state.

He said the edifice which was reconstructed at the sum of over 400 Million and furnishing to the tune of 120 million was executed by local contractors supervised by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Development.

He further stated that the edifice had 27 self-contained bedroom apartments which would accommodate important guests to the state.

Earlier, Commissioner for Housing and Urban Development, Chief Ekpe Ogbu expressed appreciation to Governor Ortom for providing funds for the ministry to execute the project, saying the contractor also completed the project in record time and according to specifications.

