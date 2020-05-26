WAANSA Nigeria seeks solidarity from Osibanjo, NSA

Share the news













A group, WAANSA Nigeria has appealed to Vice President Prof. Yemi Osibanjo and Prescom Review team to give its activity solidarity by wearing Orange shirts on June 5 2020 in their offices as part of National Awareness against gun violence which is being observed globally.

According to a statement signed by Temitope Lamidi, Chairperson WAANSANIGERIA wear orange Campaign and Jephthah Asimole , WAANSANIGERIA President, “Nigeria has been under the world microscopes going by the roles it plays in sustaining peace stability in the sub region hence heads of security agencies that make up the presidential committee on small arms and light weapons Review Committee and the ministry of Justice Identifying with us during the one week event will strengthen Nigerians voice to the Global call for an end to gun violence.

The group added: “Regardless of Nationality, gender, religion thousands have been suddenly made widows, hundreds of thousands killed, millions rendered homeless and vulnerable due to gun violence made worse by uncontrolled infiltration and illegal proliferation of small arms and light weapons.

It said, “For the Global economic situation not to deteriorate due to the pressure of corona virus on the economy, security stakeholders political actors must combine effort to ensure peace and conflict free world for there will never be genuine development in societies with security challenges

“Finally waansanigeria appeals to Presidential committee on covid-19 to announce a special package for security agencies and women who have sacrificed a lot throughout this challenging time and ensure such promises get to .targeted agency staff. and integrate, direct the women affairs (sic) to ensure that the women go back to their petty trading.

“Doing this will stabilise the economy and re-channel efforts towards initiatives that will guarantee peace and genuine development”.

