WAANSA Nigeria backs Osinbajo’s Prescom Review Team

Being a press statement released by the Secretary Advisory Council WAANSA Nigeria, Brigadier General Lonsdale Adeoye (Rtd) during a visit to his office by Miss Temitope Lamidi – WAANSA Nigeria Chairperson 2020 “wear orange” campaign against gun violence and Mr. Jephthah Asimole – president, WAANSA Nigeria.

As part of sensitization towards “wear orange” campaign against gun violence, the chairperson of 2020 organizing committee and the president of WAANSA Nigeria, paid a courtesy visit to the Secretary Advisory Council; Brigadier General Lonsdale Adeoye (Rtd) who called on all the state and zonal structures of WAANSA Nigeria to give vice president Osinbajo PRESCOM review committee the necessary support to succeed in the vision and mission.

Brigadier Lonsdale who also doubles as the president of Nigeria Shooting Federation and a member board of trustees, Policing Nigeria Initiative, said he is optimistic that the Osinbajo led committee is made up of professionals capable of recommending policies which will bring about an end to gun violence in Nigeria. As a former senior military officer, he advised that intelligence gathering and information sharing by strong community partnership and senisitization can reduce the rate of gun violence in Nigeria.

‘The success of the Osinbajo led committee is the success of us all, WAANSA Nigeria inclusive. Peace is the bedrock of all development and the aggregate of people’s committment and acceptance of the positive value and cherished ideals inherent in a democratic system. Armed violence impedes investments, complicates transnational crimes including trafficking in persons and drugs.

‘It leaves lasting psychological and physical scars on survivors. Hence, I appeal to you to make Nigeria proud as you mobilize to add voice to this year’s “wear orange” against gun violence campaign,’ the Brigadier General (Rtd) said.

