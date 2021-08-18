VVF: 20 women benefit from free repairs in Bauchi

Mrs Rukaiyya Abubakar, the Founder of Abubakar Kushu Foundation,

says 20 women from Kirfi and Bauchi local government councils of Bauchi State benefitted from

free VesicoVaginal Fistula (VVF) repair and other surgeries sponsored by the group from January till date.

She made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Bauchi on Wednesday.





NAN reports that VVF is an abnormal opening between the bladder and the vagina that results in continuous and

unremitting urinary incontinence. The entity is one among the most distressing complications of gynecologic and obstetric procedures.

The most common cause of VVF is obstructed labour, early marriage, poverty, and women’s limited control over the use of family

resources.

Fistulas can cause a lot of discomfort, and if left untreated, may cause serious complications.

However, VVF can be treated through advanced laparoscopic surgery to give women living with the condition a new lease of life.

Abubakar also said that the foundation conducted sensitisation campaigns on maternal health to reduce the

prevalence rate of VVF.

She said “the foundation provides free services for women with gynecology, obstetrics and pediatric surgical cases.

“We sponsored the surgery of 40 VVF survivors in 2020 and 20 in 2021, as well as other surgeries of retained placenta, Cesarean Section and intestinal perforation of pediatric patients.

“The major objective of the foundation is to reduce the burden of pregnancy-related complications.

“We also mobilise volunteers for blood donation.

“This is because blood donation has become paramount to saving the lives of mothers and babies.” (NAN)

