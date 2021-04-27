The Victims Support Fund (VSF) on Tuesday donated about 60,000 COVID-19 test kits to the National Youth Service Corps. (NYSC).

Making the donation at the Presidential Steering Committee’s news briefing on COVID-19 in Abuja, Chairman of VSF, retired Gen. TY Danjuma, said it was in response to combating the pandemic.

Represented by Mrs Toyosi Akerele-Ogunsiji, member of the VSF, Danjuma said the donation was the largest ever to the scheme and expected to be used during its forthcoming orientation course in May 2021.

She said the NYSC scheme remained the most crucial component of Nigeria, a country with a high population density.

”There is need to deploy full medical support to reduce COVID-19 mortality rate among Nigerians.

“We will continue to support the government to reduce community transmission of the pandemic across the country,” she said.

Secretary to the Government of the Federation and Chairman, Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19, Mr Boss Mustapha, appealed to Nigerians to assist the committee and build on the successes recorded in the fight against the pandemic.

He challenged the NYSC management to make judicious use of the test kits to curtail community spread of the virus.

Mustapha urged other organisations to support the committee in combatting the spread of coronavirus in the country.

”The virus is still in the country, we urge Nigerians to adhere to all the COVID-19 safety protocols.

“We will continue to ensure the prevention of the spread of the different variants of COVID-19 in the country,” he added.

Receiving the items, the NYSC boss, Gen. Brig. Shuaibu Ibrahim, appreciated the Presidential Steering Committee on COVID-19 and the NCDC for supporting the NYSC Scheme.

“On behalf of the management, staff and corps members nationwide, l want to thank you immensely for this gesture.

”I also want to thank the Presidential Task Force and the NCDC for the wonderful job they are doing for the country,” the DG said. (NAN)

