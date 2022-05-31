VSF buys 3 tricycle ambulances for Benue communities

Victims Support Fund (VSF) has bought three tricycle ambulances to be given to

Senatorial Districts in Benue.

Sunday Oibe, a member of the VSF Special Intervention Team, disclosed this during the distribution of food items

to Gbajimba and Ortese Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) Camps in Guma Local Government Area of the state.

Oibe said each senatorial district would be given one ambulance “to address shortage of ambulances, especially

in the hinterland and in IDP camps.

“This is made possible through the support of the Chairman of VSF, Gen. Theophilus Danjuma.

“Our chairman has responded swiftly to the cry of Gov. Samuel Ortom that well meaning Nigerians should come to the aid

of the IDPs, whose number keep increasing everyday.”

He lamented that the situation of the IDPs was pathetic, adding that most children at the various camps were malnourished.

He said that VSF had plans to attend to the medical needs of the IDPs by supplying them with drugs.

“We did a thorough diligence of needs assessment and we have discovered all that they need,” he said.

The State Project Coordinator, Miss Mndepawe Kwaghe, said that the fund was targeting 1,300 households to be supplied food items

in the two camps.

She added that “300 households are targeted at Gbajimba camp, while 1,000 households are targeted at the Ortese camp.

“We are hopeful that peace will soon be restored in feuding communities because we are planning to commence a peace building

process.”

Some of the beneficiaries thanked VSF for the gesture, which they said would go a long way in alleviating thier suffering. (NAN

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

