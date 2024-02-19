VSF begins livelihood support scheme for victims of Plateau attacks 

The Victims Support Fund (VSF), has begun a livelihood scheme to empower victims of crisis in three local government areas of Plateau.

Gen. Theophilus Danjuma (rtd), the Chairman of VSF, said at the inauguration of the scheme on Monday in Jos, that the aim was to alleviate the victims’ sufferings

Representated by Mrs Toyin Akerele-Ogunsiyi, his Special Adviser on Programmes and Operations, Danjuma said apart from the distribution of food to the victims, they would also benefit from income generation and psychosocial support, peace building and education.

He explained that the VSF would spend N250 million to execute the programme in Bassa, Barkin-Ladi and Riyim Local Government Areas of the state.

”You will recall that VSF was established in 2014 with the mandate to provide support to victims of insecurity in the North-East.

”But recently, our mandate has been expanded to cover states like Plateau to improve livelihoods and build communities recently affected by conflicts.

”Our mandate include distribution of foodstuff, educational materials, including training of teachers, income generation by providing equipment and machines to the victims to start small businesses, peace building, water and sanitation, among others

”Through this intervention, we intend to reach out to thousands of victims in the state and the aim is to alleviate the sufferings of those affected by the recent unrest in the state,” he said.

In his address, Gov. Caleb Mutfwang of Plateau, thanked VSF for the initiative, saying it would provide succour to the attack victims.

The governor said that his administration would do everything possible to end the current security challenges, and ensure that all displaced persons return to their original abodes.

”Our plan and desire is that sooner than later our people who are currently displaced return to their ancestral homes.

”We don’t want to keep our people for too long in Internally Displaced Persons camps; we will do all it takes to get them back to their ancestral homes.

”But before we get to that point, these people must eat to have the strength to overcome the odds that lies ahead.

”This is why we are grateful to VSF for this gesture and I want to assure you that all these items will get to the actual beneficiaries,” he said.

The governor said that a commitee made up of NGOs, media and other key stakeholders, would be constituted by the Secretary to the State Government, to ensure that the items get to actual beneficiaries.

”We want to be accountable to the donors, the victims and to the people of Plateau at all times,” Mutfwang said. (NAN)

By Polycarp Auta