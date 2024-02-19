VP urges media to combat fake news uphold ethics

Vice President Kashim Shettima has urged media practitioners to combat fake news and uphold ethical standards.

This is contained in a statement by Mr Stanley Nkwocha, Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media, Office of the Vice President, on Sunday in Abuja.

Shettima, who was represented by Nkwocha, spoke during The Sun Newspapers Awards in Lagos.

The Vice President stressed the role of the media as the “watchdogs, truth-seekers, and the voice that informs and empowers our citizens.”

He noted that with shared commitment, mutual respect and open dialogue, a brighter future would soon be at hand for Nigerians.

Shettima, however, emphasised the media’s role in achieving this goal, calling for collaboration and a shared commitment to national progress.

The Vice President noted that the media has the power to shape narratives, foster public discourse and hold institutions accountable.

“Tonight, we celebrate not just the exceptional work of individual journalists, but also the collective contribution of the media to Nigeria’s progress.

“Your dedication to investigative journalism, balanced reporting, and fact-checking is essential for a thriving democracy.”

Shettima called for transparency and open access to information to foster an environment where journalists can work freely and safely.

He noted President Bola Tinubu’s commitment to a vibrant press, saying that “a free and independent media is essential for a healthy democracy.”

While advocating press freedom, Shettima urged the media to fact-check information and avoid sensationalism in order to combat the threat of misinformation and disinformation.

He highlighted the recent strides by the federal government, including economic reforms, tackling security challenges, and investing in infrastructure.

He said that the removal of fuel subsidies, in spite of initial challenges, was yielding positive results with increased federal allocations to states.

“The government is commencing the implementation of the Pulaku Initiative, a large-scale resettlement programme aimed at addressing the root causes of farmers-herders conflicts.

“The initiative will revitalise the affected communities through the construction of residences, roads, schools, and essential facilities.

“I inaugurated a steering committee to coordinate the implementation of the initiative in fulfillment of Tinubu’s promise to improve the lives of all Nigerians.”

He commended the sacrifices of journalists and expressed the government’s commitment to working together with the media to build a brighter future for all Nigerians.

The Chairman of the occasion and Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Sen. George Akume, assured Nigerians that the economic challenges bedeviling Nigeria would soon be over.

He said while nation-building is a collective endeavour, the citizens must come together and support the government in building a great Nigeria.

“The administration of Tinubu shall remain steadfast in its commitment to building a brighter future for all Nigerians, under the Renewed Hope Agenda.

“While progress may seem slow at times, the vision for a better tomorrow remains resolute. We shall soon navigate successfully the current economic challenges.” (NAN)

By Salisu Sani-Idris