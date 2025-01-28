VP Shettima: When the bridge-builder showed up for persona non grata, By Zainab Suleiman Okino

Something quite remarkable and sublime, yet a powerful testament, capable of setting the tone for a discourse on national cohesion happened recently at a rather innocuous book launch of a professional colleague. The book also has an unusual title, Personal Non Grata, a personal account of the author, Ismaila Omipidan’s life and experiences from relative obscurity to limelight.

The title of the book is as intriguing as the audience. The event’s significance lay not just in its content but in its audience – a diverse assembly of Nigerians that resembled a national unity summit. The gathering brought together individuals from various political affiliations, religious beliefs, and ethnic backgrounds, all united in support of the author. Leading this convergence of diversity was Vice President Kashim Shettima, whose presence highlighted his brotherly connection to the author and his own cosmopolitan nature. This appearance preceded Shettima’s impressive showing at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland, where he continued to make Nigerians proud.

The intriguing title “Persona Non Grata” was eloquently explained by book reviewer Lasisi Olagunju at the January 18 event at Ladi Kwali Hall, Continental Hotel. The Latin phrase, meaning “person not welcome,” stemmed from an incident where a North-eastern governor withdrew his guarantee of the author’s security, fearing potential harm from his supporters.

The narrative then connects to the broader context of Nigeria’s 2023 presidential election, where the Muslim-Muslim ticket of President Bola Tinubu and Kashim Shettima sparked intense debate. Despite Tinubu’s marriage to Remi Tinubu, a Pentecostal pastor from Edo state, the ticket faced criticism as an alleged attempt to marginalise Nigeria’s Christian population. This led to the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) supporting Labour Party’s Peter Obi, while the predominantly Muslim North backed the Tinubu-Shettima ticket and set the stage for our perennial North-South and Christian-Muslim “hate” debates.

During this period, Vice President Shettima faced unfounded accusations of Boko Haram connections, despite his strong support among Borno state’s Christian community and his history of interfaith relationships. His appointments since taking office – including Stanley Nwokocha as Senior Special Assistant from the South-east, an Igbo chief detail, and a Northern Christian ADC – have demonstrated his inclusive leadership and broadminded approach.

Back to the book launch which gave rise to this intervention and the place of Shettima in the life of the author. To underscore his appealing aura and legendary humility, the VP practically courted the friendship of the author when he (Ismail) was a poor journalist plying his trade from the North-east axis of the country when the VP was a bank manager up to when he became the governor. Deliberately cultivating relationship seems to be VP’s second nature as testified by many. In their submissions, (VP and Ismail), both were endeared to each other despite the social gap and cultural difference. That relationship which stemmed from friendship and admiration endured till today and as it was that day.

At the book launch, Shettima’s role transcended that of special guest of honour and keynote speaker. He became an active facilitator, using his charisma and oratory skills to encourage greater participation and support for the project. His genuine connection with Ismaila, whom he calls “brother from another mother,”. With hand gestures and eye contacts, he politely pleaded with dignitaries to increase their announced donations. He dropped all protocols to support his brother.

And here lie the deeds that speak to the Nigerian diversity and how it can be turned into an advantage rather than the way we view and politicise it. VP Shettima and Ismaila do not speak the same language; they belong to different ethnic/geographic groups and regions, but their bond has enhanced positivity in diversity. The event ultimately demonstrated how Nigeria’s diversity can be transformed from a perceived challenge into a strength through genuine relationships and understanding across cultural, religious, and ethnic boundaries.

Like VP Shettima, like Ismail Omipidan, whose own life story mirrors this spirit of national unity. Born in Oturpo, Benue state, his journey took him through Kaduna, Maiduguri, Kano, Ibadan, Abuja, and Lagos; and his political tentacles extends to the eastern part of the country (he was once an aide to Deputy Senate President Ekweramadu ) to his origin in Osun state where he served as Chief Press Secretary to former Governor Adegboyega Oyetola; all these groups were at Ismail Omipidan’s event. They did not just show up, every group wanted to own and claim him. Omipidan was that cosmopolitan and patriotic Nigerian who feels at home in all parts of the country.

I know, because I have come a long way with him from our days at Daily Trust (Weekend) where he began his career as an intern and beyond. On a lighter note, and to Ismail, I’m Mama (Momo as he calls me). If you care to know how this endearing expression came about, please ask Professor Farooq Kperogi, a US based scholar who wrote the foreword to the book and who according to Olagunju gave “a positive testimony and testimonial to the person” of Ismail Omipidan.

Zainab Suleiman Okino chairs Blueprint Editorial Board. She is a syndicated columnist and can be reached via: zainabokino@gmail.com