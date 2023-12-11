VP Shettima tasks NCP on people’s oriented economic reforms

Vice President Kashim Shettima on Monday urged members of the National Council on Privatisation (NCP) to ensure their economic decisions and reforms impacted on the lives of Nigerians.

Shettima made the call in his remark at induction programme for members of the NCP and other critical stakeholders at the conference hall of the National Intelligence Agency’s (NIA) Headquarters, Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Shettima on Friday, Dec. 8, inaugurated the newly constituted members of the NCP to work towards actualising the Renewed Hope Agenda of President Bola Tinubu’s administration.

Shettima, while declaring the induction open enjoined them to defy the way things were being done in the past with a view to pave way for economic growth that was in harmony with the aspirations of the citizens.

” This retreat is for each of us to, once again, pledge our allegiance not only to our roles but to the aspirations of every Nigerian.

” Our decisions here must transcend the boardrooms; they must resonate in the lives of our fellow citizens, from Abia down through Lagos and to Zamfara states.

” We must stand together to pave the way for a nation in tune with the dynamics of the changing world.”

The vice president, who the Chairman of the NCP expressed confident that all the council members would understand the need to be more inclined to engage wholeheartedly.

” And challenge conventions, and envision a future where the engines of economic growth roar harmoniously with the aspirations of our people. But, then, we are not there to consider an alternative path.”

Shettima also told the NCP members categorically that they cannot afford to write the chapter of the nation’s history unfavourably in the voyage of discovery they were embarking on.

He said: ” a lot depended on the solutions you proffer in the pursuit of their mandate to make Nigeria a vineyard of economic opportunities.”

Shettima reminded members of the council that the task before them demands going to every horizon of the hotbed of opportunities to initiate transformative reforms and to collaborate.

He implored them to embed the reforms they were set to make in President Tinubu’s eight-point renewed hope agenda.

” Whatever we set out to adopt as the cardinal of our reforms must be embedded in the eight-point presidential priorities announced by President Bola Tinubu.

” Our choices should echo as the guiding light illuminating our path ahead. From ensuring food security to eradicating poverty, from fostering inclusive growth to facilitating job creation.

” And from enhancing access to capital to upholding the rule of law and combating corruption.

” We must realise that these are not mere aspirations but the fundamental pillars upon which our nation’s prosperity rests.”

Shettima noted that the NCP and the Bureau of Public Enterprises, bears the critical responsibility of driving commercial interventions that align seamlessly with the eight-points priority areas.

” However, it’s essential for each of us to pledge to create a future where every citizen thrives. Our aim is to transform economic prosperity from a distant dream into a tangible reality.

” By the end of this retreat, my hope is that we will become more resolute about the necessity of letting our discussions resound with echoes of innovative strategies, collaborative initiatives, and uncompromising commitments to the principles enshrined in President’s visionary agenda.”

Earlier, the Secretary to the Government of the Federation, George Akume, underscored the significance of the Federal Government’s privatisation programme.

Akume highlighted its impact on the management of enterprises owned by the government since the inception of the programme.

Also, the Deputy Chief of Staff to the President (Office of the Vice President), Sen. Ibrahim Hadejia, commended members of the NCP for their commitment to national service as demonstrated by their participation in the induction programme.

He urged them to give their best in the new task, noting that the success of the council would largely be dependent on synergy among stakeholders in the public and private sectors.

Also present at the induction programme were Ministers of Industry, Trade and Investment, Dr Doris Uzoka-Anite; Communications, Innovation and Digital Economy, Dr Bosun Tijani; Mines and Steel Development, Shuaibu Audu, and the FCT Minister of State, Dr Mariya Mairiga. (NAN)

By Salisu Sani-Idris

