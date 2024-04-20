VP Shettima preaches peaceful coexistence, tolerance



Vice-President Kashim Shettima has urged Nigerians to live peacefully and learn how to accommodate each other.

This is contained in a statement by Mr Stanley Nkwocha, spokesperson of the Vice-President, on Saturday in Abuja.

The Vice-President spoke when a delegation from the Association of National Accountants of Nigeria (ANAN) led by its President, Dr James Neminebor, paid him a visit at the Presidential Villa, Abuja.

Shettima, while responding to an appeal made by the ANAN President for land in Abuja to enable the association to relocate its University to the FCT, said “the crisis in Jos will soon be over.

“If we can harness the potentials of Jos and the Plateau as a whole, I believe that we can transform this nation into a better place.

“In one way or the other, we should learn how to accommodate each other; we should learn how to embrace one another. My SSA Media, Stanley Nkwocha, is a Jos boy.

“Jos is ideal; Jos is not an ethnic identity. Some of the Hausas, the Fulanis, the Kanuris and the other ethnic groups living in Jos were born and bred in Jos. They don’t have any other place to call home.

“The beauty of the Jos experience is that we have the generality of Nigerians called Northern Igbos.

“He (Nkwocha) is Igbo; Owelle Rochas Anayo Okorocha is a Northern Igbo. This gentleman (Nkwocha) speaks Hausa more than I do. We also have Sir Emeka Offor and so many of them.

“I believe that we should learn to imbibe in Nigeria that culture of tolerance, of togetherness because I will rather be a small fish in a big pawn than to be a big fish in a small pawn.”

Earlier, ANAN President told Shettima that there was need to introduce a new value orientation where the issue of discipline would become a culture for Nigerians.

He said that the association recommended the setting up of Anti-corruption Recovery Investment and Management Commission to prevent the re-looting of recovered assets in the country.(NAN)

By Salisu Sani-Idris