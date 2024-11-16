VP Shettima, Obasanjo, Atiku others grace Kwankwaso daughter’s wedding in Kano

Vice-President Kashim Shettima and other dignitaries on Saturday attended the wedding Fatiha of Sen. Rabi’u Kwankwaso’s daughter, Dr Aisha Kwankwaso and her groom

By Aminu Garko

Vice-President Kashim Shettima and other dignitaries on Saturday attended the wedding Fatiha of Sen. Rabi’u Kwankwaso’s daughter, Dr Aisha Kwankwaso and her groom, Fahad Dahiru-Mangal.

Also in attendance were former President Olusegun Obasanjo, former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, Gov. Dikko Radda of Katisina State and Sen. Adamu Alero.

Others were: The Minister of Defence, Badaru Abubakar, Minister of Steel, Prince Shuaibu Abubakar, former Senate President, Dr Bukola Saraki and former National Cairman of Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Adamu Mu’azu,

Also in attendance were the former Gov. Ahmed Makarfi of Kaduna, Mahamud Shinkafi, Zamfara, Isah Yuguda, Bauchi, Victor Attah Akwa Ibom and Lucky Igbinedion of Edo.

Other notable personalities were Sen. Abdul Ningi, Sen.Dino Maleye, and Sen. Rufai Hanga.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that scores of members of National and State assemblies, captains of industries, politicians as well as the members of the diplomat corps attended the event.

The wedding Fatiha took place around 12:15 pm at at the Emir’s Palace, Kano.

The wedding proceedings were conducted by the Chief Imam of Kano, Prof. Sani Zaharaddeen.

Shettima, who stood in for the groom, gave out the dowry of N1 million to Gov. Abba Kabir-Yusuf of Kano who represented the bride at the occasion.

The event, which was also attended by prominent Islamic scholars and other well wishers from across the country, witnessed a large turnout of residents.

NAN reports that during the wedding, security was very tight in and around the Kano metropolis.

The Chief Imam prayed for unity between Kwankwaso’s daughter and the husband a son of a prominent business magnate, Dahiru-Mangal.

The marriage ceremony highlighted the significance of cultural and traditional institutions of Kano State, with the Emir’s Palace being a symbol of the region’s rich history and heritage.

Kwankwaso, served as Governor of Kano State between 1999 and 2003 and another tenure from 2011 to 2015.

He was also a Minister of Defence and a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria

Kwankwaso established the Kano University of Science and Technology and the North-West University.( NAN)