VP Shettima loses step mother, Hauwa Kormi

The Vice President, Sen. Kashim Shettima, has lost his step mother, Mrs Hauwa Kormi, in the early hours of Thursday.

The Spokesman of the Vice-President, Mr Stanley Nkwocha, announced this in a statement on Thursday in Abuja.

He said that Kormi who died after a prolonged illness at the age of 69, is survived by five children, many step children and grandchildren.

He disclosed that the Janaiza (burial) is scheduled for 4pm today (Thursday) at Shettimari, Lawan Bukar, Maiduguri, Borno State.

“May the Almighty Allah forgive her shortcomings and admit her to Jannatul Firdaus, amen.” (NAN)

By Salisu Sani-Idris

