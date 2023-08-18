VP Shettima attends wedding ceremony of Deputy Senate President’s son in Kano

By Chimezie Godfrey

The Vice President, Sen. Kashim Shettima on Friday, in the commercial city of Kano, attended the wedding ceremony of the son of the Deputy President of the Senate, Sen. Barau Jibrin.

Vice President Shettima who stood in as the groom’s representative, admonished the couples – Abdullahi Jibrin and Mrs Bilkisu Madaki, to imbibe the virtues of patience, perseverance, tolerance and maturity.

The wedding Fatiha held after the Friday Juma’at prayers at the Isyaka Rabiu Juma’at Mosque, Goron Dutse, Kano.

Earlier on arrival in Kano, the Vice President was received by the Deputy Governor of Kano State, Alhaji Aminu Gwarzo; Senate President, Godswill Akpabio; Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Tajudeen Abbas; Deputy Senate President, Sen. Barau Jibrin; Senate Majority Leader, Sen. Opeyemi Bamidele; Sen. Kawu Sumaila and former Secretary to the Government of Federation, Alhaji Yayale Ahmed.

Dignitaries at the wedding included, Sen. Aliyu Wamakko; Sen. Kabiru Gaya; Sen. Aminu Tambuwal; Sen. Mohammed Musa; former Senate President, Ahmed Lawan and Governor Dikko Radda of Katsina, and Governor Ahmad Aliyu of Sokoto.

Also present at the wedding were the Business Mogul, Alhaji Alhassan Dantata; President of Dangote Group, Alhaji Aliko Dangote; Businessman and Philantropist, Alhaji Dahiru Mangal; Senior Special Assistant on Political Matters to President, Alhaji Ibrahim Masari and Minister of Defence, Abubakar Badaru, among others.

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

