VP Shettima arrives Enugu for project inauguration

Nigeria’s Vice President, Sen. Kashim Shettima, on Monday arrived Enugu State for project inauguration.

Shettima, who arrived Akanu Ibiam International Airport, Enugu at 9.52a.m. with a Presidential Jet 5N-FGW, was received by Gov. Peter Mbah of Enugu Enugu, Hope Uzodimma of Imo, Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra and Francis Nwifuru of Ebonyi.

Others are Sen. Rochas Okorocha, former Secretary to the Federal Government, Anyim Pius Anyim, Traditional Rulers, Government Officials and many South-East dignitaries.

The visit is his first to the South-East since he assumed office on May 29, 2023.

He is expected to attend South-East Business Roundtable and formal launch of South-East phase of the Light Up Nigeria Project.

He is also expected to inaugurate Aba Integrated Power Project being organised by the Management of Geometric Power Limited. (NAN)

By Alex Enebeli