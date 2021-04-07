VP Osinbajo decorates Baba as Acting I-GP

The Vice-President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo on Wednesday in Abuja decorated Mr Usman Baba as the Acting Inspector-General of Police (I-G).

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that Baba, a Deputy Inspector-General of Police was appointed as acting Inspector General of Police by President Buhari.

Baba’s appointment was announced Minister of Police Affairs, Maigari Dingyadi, he addressed State House correspondents at the Presidential Villa.

He said that the appointment was with effect.

The Acting I-G replaced Mr Mohammed Adamu whose tenure ended on Feb, but Buhari extended his tenure for three months.

NAN gathered that in spite the decoration of Baba as I-G, he would continue in acting capacity pending his confirmation Senate.

The event was witnessed by Secretary the Government of the Federation, Mr Boss Mustapha, the past I-G, Adamu and the Minister of Police Affairs, Dingyadi.

Others were the Permanent Secretaries, State House, Tijjani Umar and Ministry of Police Affairs, and the Senior Special the President on and Publicity, Malam Garba Shehu. (NAN)

