VP Osinbajo arrives in Kampala for Museveni’s inauguration

May 12, 2021



Vice Yemi Osinbajo has arrived in Kampala, Uganda, to represent Nigeria at the inauguration of re-elected Ugandan  , Yoweri Museveni.

The event, which comes up on Wednesday at the Independence Grounds in Kampala, will be Museveni’s sixth inauguration as a democratically-elected .

Museveni was declared winner of the January 14, 2021, election after defeating National Platform’s candidate, Robert Kyagulanyi, also known as Bobi Wine.

Nigeria and Uganda share cultural, social and economic similarities.

Both countries enjoy good diplomatic relationship, including working as - of the Commonwealth, the African Union, and the United Nations, others.

The countries have Bilateral Agreements on Technical Aid Corps, Trade, and on Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation.

Osinbajo is accompanied on the trip by the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Amb. Zubairu Dada, and the on Economic Matters to the , Amb. Adeyemi Dipeolu. (NAN)

