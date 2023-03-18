Voting starts early, turnout massive in Nasarawa LGA in Kano

By Muhammad Nur Tijani

Election officials arrived early for the Governorship and state Assembly Elections in Nasarawa Local Government Area of Kano.

Accreditation and voting commenced simultaneously in polling units visited by the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in the local government area.

Officials of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) arrived most polling stations before 8.30 a.m. with the necessary voting materials, with large numbers of voters in the various polling units.

The INEC officials at Dakata, Zango, Jigirya and Race Course Primary School Polling Units, said they received the election materials early.

Some of the prospective voters and observers who spoke to NAN, said that election materials and officials arrived before 9 a.m.

They said there had not been any hitch with the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) and the voters were behaving well.

NAN reports that there was large turnout of women voters in all the areas visited and an impressive security presence at the distribution centres provided by a combined team of policemen and NSCDC personnel. (NAN)